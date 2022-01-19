Kanye West Makes a Monochromatic Moment in Black Balaclava Mask, Leather Jacket and Black Diamond Boots in LA

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kanye West continues to prove that all-black ensembles look sleek and refined.

The “All Falls Down” rapper was spotted in Los Angeles while having an outside meeting yesterday. For the outfit, ‘Ye opted for a baggy black leather jacket that tied the rest of his getup together. Underneath, he slipped on a neutral-colored T-shirt that was barely visible due to him zipping the jacket all the way up. He paired these items with skinny black jeans that added a nice contrast with the leather. He accessorized with a black balaclava that hid his face.

Kanye West has an outdoor meeting in Los Angeles while wearing an all-black outfit on Jan. 18, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

A closer look at Kanye West’s tall black boots by Black Diamond. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it came down to the shoes, West slipped on a pair of tall black boots by Black Diamond that featured an embossed print on the front upper of the shoes and a treaded toe cap, which made the shoes appear more rugged. They also incorporated two handgrips on each side to help with putting them on.

West has an edgy aesthetic that continues to set trends in multiple worlds within the fashion industry. He is a designer who creates new sneaker trends and styles that are beloved on Instagram feeds and streetwear pics alike. His favorite silhouettes include slouchy T-shirts, supple leathers and cozy hoodies. For shoes, he typically wears sneakers and boots from brands like Red Wing, Maison Margiela and other labels that all mesh well with his tastes.

West has a sharp eye for fit and style and has been the creative director of his own brand, Yeezy, for years. He recently collaborated with Gap.

