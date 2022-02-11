Kanye West and Alicia Keys Go Monochrome in All-Black Outfits for ‘City of God’ With Fivio Foreign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kanye West gives another try at monochromatic dressing.

The “Flashing Lights” rapper shared a photoset to Instagram Thursday that showed the musician walking alongside Alicia Keys and Fivio Foreign to promote the trio’s new song “City of Gods.” For Keys’ ensemble, she wore an all-black look comprised of a black leather trench and a streamlined getup underneath.

For West, he donned an all-black motorcycle outfit consisting of a leather jumpsuit that had different colored panels plastered throughout. The piece featured a big zipper down the middle and also had reinforced knee padding. He accessorized with a pair of sleek black gloves and a black face mask that incorporated dot cutouts around the nose.

To ground everything, West opted for a pair of tall black boots that came to his knees and tied the look together seamlessly.

When it comes to Ye’s sartorial tastes, he tends to push the needle forward when it comes to streetwear culture. He is known as a tastemaker and has created a name within the sneaker industry due to his highly coveted Adidas Yeezy silhouettes. As of late, he fancies monochromatic outfits and supple leather pieces that have an oversized or baggy feel. For shoes, aside from his own designs he typically wears sneakers and boots from brands like Red Wing, Maison Margiela and others.

West has a sharp eye for fit and style and has been the creative director of his own brand, Yeezy, for years. He recently collaborated with Gap on a collaborative collection.

