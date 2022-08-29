×
Kane Brown Suits Up In Prada Joggers & Chunky Combat Boots With Wife Katelyn Jae Brown In Platform Sandals at MTV VMAs 2022

Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn Jae Brown
2022 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals
2022 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals
2022 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals
2022 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals
Kane Brown looked dapper alongside his wife Katelyn Jae Brown at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ tonight. The “Famous Friends” singer is one of the first male country artists to perform at the star-studded ceremony.

Kane was sharply suited for the occasion, arriving in a black satin suit by Prada. The “Worship You” artist put a trendy twist on the traditional attire by pairing his double-breasted blazer jacket with baggy joggers and a neon green button-down shirt.

Kane Brown, MTV VMAs, Red Carpet
Kane Brown arrives at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

To further elevate the moment, Kane accessorized with black sunglasses and a silver chain. When it came down to footwear, the entertainer completed his look with black combat boots. The shiny shoe style had a round toe and was set on a chunky outsole.

Kane’s wife Katelyn Jae looked uber-chic in a sparkling cream bralette top. She teamed the cropped piece with matching high-waist trousers that subtle front pleats and a cuffed hemline. Katelyn completed her outfit with nude platform sandals. The silhouette had a chunky square outsole and thin stiletto heel.

Kane Brown, Katelyn Jae Brown, MTV VMAs, Red Carpet
Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn Jae Brown attend the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will be held on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, hosted by Nicki Minaj Jack Harlow and LL Cool J. Minaj will notably be recognized with the event’s Vanguard Award for her contributions to the music industry, while the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be given the Global Icon Award. The 2022 Awards will also include Blackpink, Anitta, Panic! At the Disco, Lizzo and Maneskin. This year’s nominations are led by Harlow, Harry Styles and Doja Cat, tied with eight nominations each.

