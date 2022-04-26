Kandi Burruss Soars in Platform Sandals & Balmain Mini Skirt for ‘American Song Contest’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kandi Burruss had all eyes on her as she arrived on the red carpet for the first day of “American Song Contest” semi-finals in Los Angeles on Monday.

The television personality went preppy-chic in a full black and white Balmain ensemble. Burruss’ look consisted of a cropped cardigan sweater. The long-sleeve garment included a crewneck line, chest welt pockets and gold buttons that streamlined down the center. She teamed the overcoat with a matching halter neck top and high-rise mini skirt. Each piece was adorned with Balmain’s signature jacquard monogram.

Kandi Burruss on the red carpet at the ‘American Song Contest’ Semi- Finals Day 1 red carpet held at the Universal Studios Lot in Los Angeles on April 25, 2022. CREDIT: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

To amp up the glam factor, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum styled her hair in a half up, half down style and rounded things out with soft glam and a glossy neutral lip. Burruss continued to make a statement by accessorizing with large gold hoop earrings.

Kandi Burruss on the red carpet at ‘American Song Contest’ at the Universal Studios Lot in Los Angeles on April 25, 2022. CREDIT: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Kandi Burruss at the ‘American Song Contest’ Semi- Finals Day 1 red carpet held at the Universal Studios Lot in Los Angeles on April 25, 2022. CREDIT: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

When it came down to footwear, the singer boosted her height with patent platform sandals that were also by Balmain. The silhouette featured an open-toe, chunky outer sole, thin ankle strap, buckle closure and covered stiletto heel. Platform sandals lend a show-stopping touch to evening and special occasions.

A closer look at Kandi Burruss Balmain Platform Sandals. CREDIT: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Burruss clothing aesthetic consists of modern statement pieces and solid colors. Her shoe wardrobe is equally as stylish. The “Kandi & The Gang” cast member will likely reach for a bold pair of platform pumps, metallic boots or strappy sandals.

