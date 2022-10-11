Kamala Harris Means Business in Burgundy Power Suit & Pointy Pumps for ‘Seth Meyers’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kamala Harris sat down for an interview that aired yesterday on NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” The Vice President discussed a range of trending political topics, clad in a power suit and sharp pumps.

Harris donned a deep burgundy suit, with a fitted blazer jacket and matching high-waisted tailored trousers. She wore a silky blouse underneath the jacket, completing the monochromatic outfit. The VP accessorized simply with a black beaded necklace and dainty gold chain bracelets stacked up on her wrist.

Vice President Kamala Harris on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on October 10, 2022. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

As for footwear, Harris took a chance on classic black pointed-toe pumps. The glossy, sleek shoes were fitted with black leather uppers and stiletto-style heels, adding about 3 to 4 inches in height. The slick pair instantly offered the political figure’s ensemble a streamlined effect, breaking up all the burgundy.

Vice President Kamala Harris on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on October 10, 2022. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Harris’ style often features stand-out suits from top brands like Carolina Herrera and Dolce and Gabbana. When it comes to shoes, the Vice President regularly wears a range of styles outside of her staple pointed-toe pumps. Harris’ off-duty wears include casual pairs of Converse All-Star sneakers, as well as Prada booties, Timberland boots, and more.

