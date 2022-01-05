Kamala Harris Chooses a Gray Tailored Suit and Classic Pointed-Toe Pumps in DC

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kamala Harris means business in a super structured look.

The vice president was spotted with President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci while arriving at the White House to meet with the White House COVID-19 Response Team to get the latest developments on the Omicron variant on Tuesday. For the meeting, Harris donned a sleek structured gray suit that had a flowy, loose demeanor that added some personality to the fit. She paired with a black crewneck top, a black surgical mask and her signature string of pearls.

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president, arrive to meet with the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the latest developments related to the Omicron variant on Jan. 4, 2022. CREDIT: AP

A closer look at Vice President Kamala Harris’ black pointy pumps. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to the shoes, the vice president popped on a pair of pointy black pumps that has an approximate 3-inch heel height.

Vice President Harris is known for her stark and sharp sartorial sense that has made her a topic of fashion conversations online and off. We see her often wear intricate, structured tailoring that helps her make her point while also making sure that she looks professional no matter the occasion. And when she’s not in a full suit, she can be seen wearing jeans, blazers, loafers, slouchy-t-shirts, boots and Converse sneakers that add a little play to her wardrobe.

Some of the designers that have made suits for the vice president include Christopher John Rogers, Sergio Hudson, Carolina Herrera, Tory Burch and Michael Kors. When she does grace red carpets, she wears creations from Pamela Rolland.

Put on pair of pointy black pumps and add a little sophistication to your outfits.

Flip through the gallery to see Kamala Harris’ style moments through the years.

