Kali Uchis Goes Daring in Mesh Top & Pointy Pumps at Jacquemus’ Spring 2023 Show With Boyfriend Don Toliver

Kali Uchis chose an edgy ensemble to attend Jacquemus’ newest runway show in France.

The “After The Storm” singer wore a daring dark cutout top as she arrived in Le Bourget for the spring 2023 Jacquemus fashion show, “Le Raphia,” on Monday afternoon. The top featured a mesh paneling that matched her midi-length skirt, which had a thigh-high slit on the side.

Uchis accessorized with a set of silver-toned rings and thin gold hoops. The star of her accessories was the sparkling rose gold bulky choker that rested right on top of her top. She added a pop of color to the look with a light yellow fuzzy shoulder bag.

Kali Uchis attends “Le Raphia” Jacquemus show on Dec. 12, 2022 in Le Bourget, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

The singer slipped on a pair of dark leather heels to complete the look. The shoe featured gold studs that lined the sides of the silhouette. The detailing matched the gold buckle that fastened the ankle strap. The pumps were supported by a stiletto heel of at least 3 inches.

Related Manu Rios Pairs White Suit With Black Bubble Loafers at Jacquemus' Spring 2023 Show Blackpink's Jennie Models Twisted Mules at Jacquemus' Spring 2023 Show Emma Chamberlain Slips On Whimsical Buckle Mules With Cropped Denim at Jacquemus' Spring 2023 Show

Uchis often gravitates towards footwear that is embellished or resembles a vibrant pattern. For the American Music Awards last month, she completed her fiery feathered dress with a pair of bright red sandal heels.

The singer was pictured with her boyfriend and rapper Don Toliver who wore a fuzzy lavender purple ensemble that featured a collared shirt and cargo pants. He also sported a sparkling bulky necklace. He added a pair of black shades to the look as well as a pair of lavender gloves and a beanie. Toliver completed the look with a pair of hot pink sneakers.

Jacquemus’ “Le Raphia” show introduced Simon Porte Jacquemus‘ spring 2023 collection, inspired by raffia straw — which rained down on models throughout. The texture was introduced in a wide array of accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear during the occasion, including suiting, outerwear and sandals. The show also featured a starry front row, with attendees including Christine Quinn, Jennie Kim, Manu Rios and Pamela Anderson.

PHOTOS: Gigi and Bella Hadid Walk the Jacquemus Fall 2020 Paris Fashion Week Men’s Show + More Looks