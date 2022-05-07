Kaley Cuoco Exudes Chic Glamour In Plunging Lace Dress & Invisible Manolo Blahnik Heels

Kaley Cuoco exuded chic glamour in a sweeping white lace dress. The “Big Bang Theory” star who works with stylists Brad Goreski and Daniela Romero wore a beautiful off-the-shoulder gown by Zuhair Murad.

The ready-to-wear piece included a plunging square neckline. The top of the garment gave the illusion of a corset due to its fitted waist and contoured boning structure. The dress also had short puffy sleeves, a delicate mesh skirt with lace details and slightly ruffled hem.

The “Flight Attendant” alum complemented the elegant ensemble with large pearl earrings by Melis Goral and a Kavant and Sharart ring. Cuoco let her signature bangs frame her face, while the rest of her blond tresses cascaded down her back.

Although her footwear was not visible in the photos, Goreski revealed that she rounded out her look with a pair of Manolo Blahnik heels. The “8 Simples Rules” actress tends to slip into shoes that are eye-catching, whether the silhouette is a sleek pump, chunky platforms or sneakers from brands like Christian Louboutin, Nike, New Balance and Birkenstock. In the past, she has been known to don colorful and bright creations by luxury houses like Oscar de la Renta, Prabal Gurung and Dolce & Gabbana.

Cuoco has been on a high fashion style spree for award shows, movie premieres and other appearances as of lately. For example, she recently made a case for spring while appearing on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” The television star wore a blue and cream suit with blue roses printed all over the garment. Underneath the blazer, Cuoco wore a dark blue cami with a square neckline for extra coverage. The tailored pants complemented the suit jacket, which was slightly oversized. She finished off her look with sling-back strappy sandals.

