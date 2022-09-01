Kaley Cuoco Slips on Flip Flops With A Blazer As Smirnoff’s Chief Summer Officer

Kaley Cuoco goes from formal to casual to wish her followers a happy Labor Day weekend in partnership with Smirnoff. A video shared to both Cuoco and Smirnoff’s accounts shows the actress changing from working attire to resort clothes, but one thing remains the same, her thong sandals.

The actress first wore a piping red blazer with a white top underneath. She paired the look with blue jean shorts and accessorized with a pair of eyeglasses. After she was done working, Cuoco ditched the red blazer for a pair of oversized square red sunglasses, a blue and white lei, and a limited edition Smirnoff Ice Red, White, and Berry.

The most important meeting of the year: SUMMER FUN 😎 Get it started with Smirnoff Seltzer Red, White & Berry. #FlavorForThePeople pic.twitter.com/4teSWpXbc5 — Smirnoff US (@SmirnoffUS) September 1, 2022

Cuoco styled her gorgeous blond locks in a sleek, straight look with the emphasis on her bold makeup with a bright red lip and a matching red manicure.

Related Machine Gun Kelly Goes Punk in Pink High Water Pants and Fluffy Bucket Hat At The Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony For Avril Lavigne Dionne Warwick Gets Sporty-Chic in Baby Blue Tracksuit and White Clogs to U.S. Open Kate Beckinsale Elevates Resort-Chic Look In Colorful Caftan and 7-inch Heels While Enjoying the Warm Weather

The ‘Big Bang Theory’ actress was named Smirnoff’s Chief Summer Officer this past May. Her title leaves her responsible for bringing back summer fun for adults. Cuoco has been working with the spirits brand since last year. The brand has also worked with stars like Anthony Anderson and Victoria Justice in the past.

Cuoco’s go-to style is casually chic. The actress loves any moment she can throw on a pair of boyfriend jeans and sneakers. For the warmer months, Cuoco slips on sandals the majority of the time. For a formal event, the ‘Flight Attendant’ actress is always dressed for the occasion with a show stopping gown with a classic pair of heels. Cuoco likes to keep her hair in a sleek look most of the time with subtle makeup.

Kaley Cuoco wears a silver slip dress on the set of ‘Meet Cute’ in Brooklyn. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

The actress is currently finishing filming for her upcoming movie ‘Meet Cute’ with Pete Davidson. The romantic comedy will be released on 21 September on Peacock. Cuoco is hopping right into another established project right after this movie. The actress just announced on her Instagram that the HBO Max animated series ‘Harley Quinn’ will be coming back for a fourth season. Cuoco, who plays Harley Quinn, announced the new season will be coming soon.

PHOTOS: Kaley Cuoco’s Big Year In Shoes