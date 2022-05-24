Kaley Cuoco Gets Whimsical in Bargain Thong Mules on Slanted Heels & Artsy Dress at Greg Berlanti’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kaley Cuoco shows off her spring fever in a floral outfit yesterday in Hollywood, Calif., for a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony that honored TV writer Greg Berlanti, who serves as executive producer for Cuoco’s HBO Max series “The Flight Attendant.”

In a whimsical pantsuit, it incorporated a deep V-neck with an attached belt around the waist. The pastel floral print has an overall pale blue tint as it complements other spring colors like vermillion, white and magenta bringing — subtle glamour and effectiveness. The color blue works great for her complexion, making her look vibrant and ethereal.

Grant Gustin, Kaley Cuoco and Greg Berlanti (center) at the star ceremony where Greg Berlanti is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California on May 23, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Sometimes floral can be a hit or miss, but in this case, it checks all of the right boxes. As this was a more laidback event, Cuoco sets the standard of not going too casual but also not stepping over the line of overdressing. To go deeper into the actual floral pattern of the set, the design looks painted and with the colors used, it shows a reminiscence of artwork during the Renaissance Era because of its gentleness.

Cuoco has attended many different red carpets, but this one stands out against the grain for its peculiarity and authenticity. This suit drapes over her feet, which elongates the design, making it a polished look.

For footwear, she chose Charles & Keith’s “Alma” thong mules, which were hidden beneath her skirt. The open-toe sandal is set on a 3-inch slanted heel and retails for $53 on Charleskeith.com.

Thong mules by Charles & Keith. CREDIT: Courtesy of Charles & Keith

The former “Big Bang Theory” star accessorized with gold rings and a sapphire band on her middle finger. She also had a set of gold necklaces that finished the look successfully.

She wore a nude lip with rose eyeshadow and blush; like a modernized fairy on the red carpet. “The Flight Attendant” star wears her hair down with a soft makeup look ending this look off with an unmatched glow.

Berlanti and Gustin look great in their khaki pants and dress shoes, but everyone’s eyes can’t help but drift away to the star of the carpet.

Step out in thong sandal heels.

CREDIT: Net-A-Porter

To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Calypso 70 Leather Sandals, $417.

CREDIT: Jimmy Choo

To Buy: Jimmy Choo Maelie 70 Latte Nappa Leather Thong Mules, $595.

CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Bernado Miami Flat Antiqued Leather Thong Sandals, $158.