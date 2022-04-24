×
Kaley Cuoco Takes on Shopping in NYC With Comfy New Balance Sneakers

By Katie Dupere
Kaley Cuoco And Briana Cuoco Sighted In Tribeca
Kaley Cuoco is currently on the talk show circuit promoting the second season of the HBO Max comedy-drama thriller series “The Flight Attendant” — but even those glam nightly appearances can’t get in the way of a much-deserved shopping day. And Cuoco knows how to dress for guaranteed shopping success.

Kaley Cuoco And Briana Cuoco Sighted In Tribeca Tribeca, NY. 22 Apr 2022 Pictured: Kaley Cuoco, Briana Cuoco. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA850514_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kaley Cuoco and Briana Cuoco in New York on April 22, 2022.
CREDIT: MEGA
Yesterday, Cuoco wore a casual-cool look while browsing stores with her sister Briana in New York. With her hair in a perfect messy bun, Cuoco sported a simple white long-sleeve T-shirt with olive pants, which she rolled at the ankle to show off navy blue socks.

Kaley Cuoco new balance sneakers And Briana Cuoco Sighted In Tribeca Tribeca, NY. 22 Apr 2022 Pictured: Kaley Cuoco. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA850514_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kaley Cuoco wears New Balance sneakers in New York on April 22, 2022.
CREDIT: MEGA
The 36-year-old actress carried her shopping essentials in a mahogany leather belt bag, which she wore slung across her body. The bag appeared to be a Bottega Veneta Nappa Intrecciato Belt Bag, thanks to its tell-tale weaved leather look and impeccable craftsmanship. Cuoco accessorized with clear-framed sunglasses, which only added to the low-key shopping look.

new balance sneakers 574 core, taupe
New Balance 574 Core Sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

But dare not forget the shoes. These kicks are the crowning glory of the outfit. If you are looking for a pair of go-to sneakers to add to your footwear wardrobe, take a cue from Cuoco in New Balance’s 574 Core sneakers, which are incredibly versatile. Cuoco wore the Nimbus Cloud colorway, which is a tan-taupe color with white accents. The comfort-first kicks, which are one of New Balance’s most classic silhouettes, clock in at a reasonable $85 on Newbalance.com.

