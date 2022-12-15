Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Flatters Her Baby Bump in Lavender Halter Dress & Comfy Nike Slippers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kaley Cuoco showed off her baby bump on her Instagram Story today. Cuoco, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, posed in a hotel room, dressed in a halter dress with comfy shoes. “I think I’m officially showing,” she captioned.

The new mother’s look consisted of a lavender halter dress made of a stretch fabric that was form-fitting. Along with the dress, “The Big Bang Theory” actress wore her long blond locks up in a high bun.

Kaley Cuoco posing for a selfie on her Instagram Story on Dec. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Vis Instagram

Paired alongside thick grey socks, “The Flight Attendant Star” slipped on black quilted Nike slippers. The $51.97 style features a foam midsole adding lasting comfort, fleece-like material inside for added warmth and zipper pocket on the top.

Nike Burrow Women’s Slipper CREDIT: Nike

When it comes to footwear, Cuoco’s style ranges from slick to glamorous. The “Authors Anonymous” star is a self-professed shoe lover with an expansive collection to match — her favorites being Chanel boots and flats, as well as any footwear by Miu Miu. The actress also owns a variety of designer heels from Manolo Blahnik, Nina Shoes, Saint Laurent and Isabel Marant.

On the red carpet, Cuoco’s footwear ranges from femme to preppy, including Kate Spade New York loafers, Stuart Weitzman platform sandals and Christian Louboutin pumps. The actress’ off-duty style is more casual, encompassing styles including Longchamp sneakers, Havaianas flip flops, and Sergio Rossi flats.

Kaley Cuoco attends the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

