Kaley Cuoco Poses in a Gold Sequin Suit & Manolo Blahnik Heels With Pete Davidson in Sweatpants & Sneakers at ‘Meet Cute’ Premiere

Kaley Cuoco decided she was going to have a golden moment on the red carpet for the New York City premiere of “Meet Cute.”

For the occasion, Cuoco wore a gold sequined jacket with toggle fastenings as a dress by Dolce & Gabbana. For footwear, she stayed on the bedazzled theme with a pair of double-strap open-toed Manolo Blahnik heels with a crystal buckle. She accessorized with a gold clutch complimenting her jacket.

Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco attend Peacock’s “Meet Cute” New York Premiere on Sept. 20, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Her jewelry accessories included several rings adorning her fingers, a small chain necklace, and a pair of costume jewelry earrings with a small sun-like symbol on them. She opted for an evening beauty look with a deep pink lip, rosy, pink blush, and subtle statement eye-makeup, including gold-toned eyeshadow, eyeliner, and mascara. She pulled her hair back and had bangs in the front, with two sets of wavy tassels framing her face.

Cuoco was styled by her go-to stylist Brad Goreski. Goreski’s roster also includes top talents such as Annaleigh Ashford, Natalia Dyer, and Rashida Jones.

Pete Davidson, Cuoco’s co-star in the film, accompanied the actress on the red carpet. Davidson opted for an exceptionally casual look. The actor wore a white hoodie, sunglasses, green joggers, and burgundy sneakers with electric green trim. A subtle hint of a white athletic sock could be seen. He also accessorized with a pair of round-eye sunglasses.

Pete Davidson attends Peacock’s “Meet Cute” New York Premiere on Sept. 20, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

“Meet Cute” is a romantic comedy where Cuoco and Davidson play the leads. The film, which is also part fantasy, tells the story of a New York woman named Sheila, who finds a time machine in a nail salon to keep fixing mistakes from a date she had the previous night. Davidson stars as the love interest for Cuoco’s character. The film is scheduled to release on streaming service Peacock on Sept. 21.

