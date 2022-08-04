×
Kaley Cuoco Turns Axe-Throwing Action Hero in Mom Jeans & Boots

By Hanna McNeila
Grant Gustin, Kaley Cuoco and Greg Berlanti at the star ceremony where Greg Berlanti is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California on May 23, 2022.
Kaley Cuoco at the star ceremony, where Greg Berlanti is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on May 23, 2022.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Kaley Cuoco channelled her inner action hero at an axe throwing site.

The “Big Bang Theory” actress made a case for casual garb as axe throwing attire. The star swung into action wearing a cool yet comfortable ensemble in an Instagram video shared by actress Shontae Saldana on Wednesday. She slipped into a plain black long sleeved T-shirt with a crew neck that she tucked into a pair of light-wash jeans. The pants featured a high waist and a loose baggy fit with rips at each of her knees and distressed detailing at the seams of her pockets. She also wore a red utility belt with holsters.

The star accessorized with a chunky red ring with sparkly detailing in the shape of a smiley face as well as a thinner gold ring. She also wore three layered gold necklaces, one of which featured a lightning bolt pendant.

On her feet, Cuoco wore a pair of practical yet comfortable leather boots. The black boots featured a curved toe as well as a thin rubber sole with a slight thick heel.

The “Flight Attendant” actress is no stranger to casual baggy boyfriend looks. When she’s off the clock and the red carpet the 36-year-old tends to gravitate toward more comfortable loose fitting clothes with a ’90s inspired aesthetic.

Ahead of her appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” earlier this summer, the star slipped into a pair of ultra baggy pale blue wide-leg jeans that flowed around her legs, instantly reminiscent of vintage “mom jeans.” She paired the look with a red t-shirt and deep orange low top Longchamp sneakers. Cuoco’s other ’90s inspired ensembles include an unzipped pair of baggy trousers with exposed printed boxers by Coach and a swirling printed Calvin Klein double denim look for her ‘Remix’ photo shoot.

