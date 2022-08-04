Kaley Cuoco Turns Axe-Throwing Action Hero in Mom Jeans & Boots

Kaley Cuoco at the star ceremony, where Greg Berlanti is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on May 23, 2022.

Kaley Cuoco channelled her inner action hero at an axe throwing site.

The “Big Bang Theory” actress made a case for casual garb as axe throwing attire. The star swung into action wearing a cool yet comfortable ensemble in an Instagram video shared by actress Shontae Saldana on Wednesday. She slipped into a plain black long sleeved T-shirt with a crew neck that she tucked into a pair of light-wash jeans. The pants featured a high waist and a loose baggy fit with rips at each of her knees and distressed detailing at the seams of her pockets. She also wore a red utility belt with holsters.

The star accessorized with a chunky red ring with sparkly detailing in the shape of a smiley face as well as a thinner gold ring. She also wore three layered gold necklaces, one of which featured a lightning bolt pendant.

On her feet, Cuoco wore a pair of practical yet comfortable leather boots. The black boots featured a curved toe as well as a thin rubber sole with a slight thick heel.

The “Flight Attendant” actress is no stranger to casual baggy boyfriend looks. When she’s off the clock and the red carpet the 36-year-old tends to gravitate toward more comfortable loose fitting clothes with a ’90s inspired aesthetic.

Ahead of her appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” earlier this summer, the star slipped into a pair of ultra baggy pale blue wide-leg jeans that flowed around her legs, instantly reminiscent of vintage “mom jeans.” She paired the look with a red t-shirt and deep orange low top Longchamp sneakers. Cuoco’s other ’90s inspired ensembles include an unzipped pair of baggy trousers with exposed printed boxers by Coach and a swirling printed Calvin Klein double denim look for her ‘Remix’ photo shoot.

