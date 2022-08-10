Kaley Cuoco Chicly Enjoys Subway Lunch in Little Black Dress & Maximalist Gold Jewelry

Kaley Cuoco was chicly dressed for a Subway sandwich lunch yesterday. “The Flight Attendant” posed for the camera in a plunging black mini dress, breathing new life into the style with her casual attitude and ample accessories. The little black dress included thin straps and a fitted silhouette. A versatile closet staple across the decades, the little black dress is noted for its classic style and chic sensibility.

Kaley Cuoco eating a subway sandwich on her Instagram story on Aug. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Via Instagram

The LBD comes with an interesting history, but has remained a closet staple through the times. Once a uniform for the working class, the little black dress was reclaimed by high society in the 1920s after Coco Chanel designed an iconic ink-colored sheath dress marketed toward the rich. The accessories in question varied from chunky gold layered necklaces to dainty hoops that dressed the rather plain outfit up. The dress has evolved drastically throughout the years.

For footwear, Cuoco’s style ranges from slick to utterly glamorous. The “Authors Anonymous” star is a self-professed shoe lover with an expansive collection to match — her favorites being Chanel boots and flats, as well as any footwear by Miu Miu. The actress also owns a variety of designer heels from Manolo Blahnik, Nina Shoes, Saint Laurent and Isabel Marant.

For red carpet appearances, Cuoco’s footwear ranges from femme to preppy, including Kate Spade New York loafers, Stuart Weitzman platform sandals and Christian Louboutin pumps. The actress’ off-duty style is more casual, encompassing styles including Longchamp sneakers, Havaianas flip flops, and Sergio Rossi flats.

PHOTOS: Check out some of Kaley Cuoco’s favorite shoes.