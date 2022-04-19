Kaley Cuoco Plays With Pinstripes in Menswear-Inspired Suit & Pointy Pumps on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kaley Cuoco suited up for an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday night in LA. While on the show, Cuoco talked about the upcoming season two of her popular HBO Max series “The Flight Attendant” and how her costar Sharon Stone went off-script and slapped her three times while filming an episode.

Cuoco donned a black oversized pinstripe suit from Alexander Vauthier. Her jacket featured vintage shoulder pads and her trousers had a high-waisted silhouette. She added a black top underneath. Cuoco accessorized with a necklace and earrings.

The “Big Bang Theory” alum added a pair of black heels by Manolo Blahnik. The pointed-toe pumps featured a strap across the foot for extra support.

Cuoco at the Los Angeles season 2 Premiere of HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant” in LA on April 12, 2022. CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA

The entertainer has been keeping busy lately promoting the upcoming season of “The Flight Attendant.” Earlier this month, Cuoco attended the show’s premiere in LA, where she arrived in a floor-length black gown from Christian Dior that featured a sparkly bodice with thick straps and a tulle overlay.

Though her shoes were hidden, the “8 Simples Rules” actress tends to gravitate towards footwear that’s eye-catching, whether the silhouette is a sleek pump, chunky platforms or sneakers from brands like Christian Louboutin, Nike and Birkenstock.

