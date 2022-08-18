Kaley Cuoco Gets Romantically Chic in Yellow Gingham Dress & Velcro Sneakers With Pete Davidson for ‘Meet Cute’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kaley Cuoco dressed down a summery dress while for her upcoming movie “Meet Cute.”

The “Big Bang Theory” actress locked hands with co-star Pete Davidson and walked the streets of New York City. Cuoco was dressed in a yellow gingham midi dress with statement sleeves. She added a necklace to the outfit and simple earrings. She wore her hair up and topped off the look with an orange handbag.

Cuoco and Davidson on “Meet Cute.” CREDIT: Peacock

“The Flight Attendant” actress wore white sneakers with her dress, making the look a bit more casual. The shoes featured a white mesh upper and white sole with two velcro straps across the top in lieu of laces.

Cuoco and Davidson on “Meet Cute.” CREDIT: Peacock

The new Peacock movie hits the streaming service on Sept. 21. The romantic comedy follows Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson), who meet and instantly fall in love. We think it’s love at first sight — until we realize their magical date wasn’t fate at all. Sheila’s got a time machine, and uses it to fall in love over and over again, as well as go into Gary’s past to change him into the perfect man. Cuoco called the production “cute” on her Instagram post.

Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson on set. CREDIT: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Much like her “Meet Cute” character, Cuoco’s style places an emphasis on comfort. Her Instagram includes photos of her styling activewear, jeans and hoodies. She fancies polished styles like tailored suiting, flowy dresses and printed outwear but is also a fan of sneakers from beloved athletic brand Nike.

When hitting the red carpet, Cuoco struts in creations by legacy fashion houses like Oscar de la Renta, Dolce & Gabbana and Prabal Gurung. When it comes to shoe style, the “Bratz” star tends to wear shoes that make a statement, whether the silhouette is sturdy platforms, a sharp pump, or eye-catching sandals from brands like Christian Louboutin and Birkenstock.

