Kaley Cuoco Is Effortlessly Chic in Tulle Dress & Hidden Heels at ‘Flight Attendant’ Season 2 Premiere

Kaley Cuoco looked chic last night when she attended the season 2 premiere of “The Flight Attendant.” Cuoco serves as the lead in the HBO Max series, which debuted in 2020. To the premiere, held in LA, Cuoco wore a floor-length black gown from Christian Dior. Her dress featured a sparkly bodice with thick straps and a tulle overlay that fell over top of the skirt. She added simple earrings as well as a few rings to her understated glam look, and wore her blond hair down in loose waves.

Cuoco at ‘The Flight Attendant’ season 2 premiere on April 12. CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA

“The Big Bang Theory” alum’s shoes were hidden underneath her long gown. But based on her previous red carpet style, Cuoco likely wore a pair of sharp heels. In the past, she has been known to don colorful and bright creations by luxury houses like Oscar de la Renta, Prabal Gurung and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also embraced labels like Hermès while also supporting newer brands like Azzi & Osta and Cong Tri.

Cuoco at ‘The Flight Attendant’ season 2 premiere on April 12. CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA

For footwear, the “8 Simples Rules” actress tends to slip into shoes that are eye-catching, whether the silhouette is a sleek pump, chunky platforms or sneakers from brands like Christian Louboutin, Nike and Birkenstock.

She recently wore a mini dress featuring all the colors of the rainbow paired with gold platform heels ahead of the W Magazine Best Performances Oscar party in Los Angeles.