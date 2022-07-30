×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kaley Cuoco Twins With Stunt Double for ‘Role Play’ Movie

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
Greg Berlanti Honored with Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco
View Gallery 12 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kaley Cuoco posted some behind-the-scenes work on the set of her new film “Role Play,” and had fans seeing double.

The former “Big Bang Theory” star flexed her acting chops on her Instagram story on yesterday, which showed her warming up for a seemingly action-packed scene by jumping up and down with a prop gun. The next post sees Cuoco standing next to her stunt double Monette Moio, with an arm slung casually across her shoulders. The pair wore fake blood splatter on their clothes.

Kaley Cuoco and Monette Moio have fans seeing double on the set of "Role Play" on July 29, 2022 in Berlin.
Kaley Cuoco and Monette Moio have fans seeing double on the set of “Role Play” on July 29, 2022 in Berlin.
CREDIT: Via Instagram

In the casual snapshot, Cuoco is wearing a gray oversized cotton t-shirt paired with gray sweatpants. The actress wore a light wash of makeup for the cameras and kept her hair back in a low ponytail, her bangs swept forward on her face.

Related

Kaley Cuoco's Boyfriend Jeans, Messy Hair & Nike Sneakers Solidify Her 'Cool Mom' Character for 'Role Play'

Serena Williams Shows Off Her Glow in Asymmetrical Jersey Dress and All-White Sneakers in Athens

Nina Dobrev Tries a New Look in Slouchy Forest Green Shorts and Simple All-White Converse Chuck Taylors With Shaun White

The stunt double wore the exact same thing, acting as Cuoco’s mirror image for the scene’s more difficult action moments. “The Flight Attendant” star wore little to no accessories and her outfit was finished off with a healthy smattering of fake blood. Cuoco and Moio twinned down to their shoes; both wore white and gray running sneakers with white chunky socks. The sneakers have rounded toes and white laces and were made from a breathable mesh with a slightly chunky rubber sole like any other athletic shoe. The footwear matches the athleisure feel that had already been going on thanks to the sweats and slouchy tee.

The Thomas Vincent-directed film focuses on a married couple played by Cuoco and David Oyelowo, whose life turns upside down when secrets come out about each other’s pasts. The movie is shooting in Berlin at Studio Babelsberg. The movie will be available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Find your footing in these athletic sneakers.

Nike Daybreak Sneaker
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Nike Daybreak Sneaker, $90.

New Balance 237 Sneakers
CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: New Balance 237 Sneakers, $80

Reebok Classic Leather Legacy AZ Sneaker
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Reebok Classic Leather Legacy AZ Sneaker, $85. 

See Kaley Cuoco’s best shoe moments. 

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad