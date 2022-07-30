Kaley Cuoco Twins With Stunt Double for ‘Role Play’ Movie

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kaley Cuoco posted some behind-the-scenes work on the set of her new film “Role Play,” and had fans seeing double.

The former “Big Bang Theory” star flexed her acting chops on her Instagram story on yesterday, which showed her warming up for a seemingly action-packed scene by jumping up and down with a prop gun. The next post sees Cuoco standing next to her stunt double Monette Moio, with an arm slung casually across her shoulders. The pair wore fake blood splatter on their clothes.

Kaley Cuoco and Monette Moio have fans seeing double on the set of “Role Play” on July 29, 2022 in Berlin. CREDIT: Via Instagram

In the casual snapshot, Cuoco is wearing a gray oversized cotton t-shirt paired with gray sweatpants. The actress wore a light wash of makeup for the cameras and kept her hair back in a low ponytail, her bangs swept forward on her face.

The stunt double wore the exact same thing, acting as Cuoco’s mirror image for the scene’s more difficult action moments. “The Flight Attendant” star wore little to no accessories and her outfit was finished off with a healthy smattering of fake blood. Cuoco and Moio twinned down to their shoes; both wore white and gray running sneakers with white chunky socks. The sneakers have rounded toes and white laces and were made from a breathable mesh with a slightly chunky rubber sole like any other athletic shoe. The footwear matches the athleisure feel that had already been going on thanks to the sweats and slouchy tee.

The Thomas Vincent-directed film focuses on a married couple played by Cuoco and David Oyelowo, whose life turns upside down when secrets come out about each other’s pasts. The movie is shooting in Berlin at Studio Babelsberg. The movie will be available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Find your footing in these athletic sneakers.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Nike Daybreak Sneaker, $90.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: New Balance 237 Sneakers, $80.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Reebok Classic Leather Legacy AZ Sneaker, $85.