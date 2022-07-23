Kaley Cuoco’s Boyfriend Jeans, Messy Hair & Nike Sneakers Solidify Her ‘Cool Mom’ Character for ‘Role Play’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kaley Cuoco enthused cool mom aesthetics in a recent Instagram selfie while at Amazon Studios filming her upcoming thriller “Role Play” on Wednesday. She captioned the photo, “I’m not just a mom, I’m a cool mom.”

“The Flight Attendant” star’s outfit met the standards of business-casual as the top half felt highly corporate and the lower half of was relaxed.

Kaley Cuoco wears Nike sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kaley Cuoco

Cuoco wore an oversized blue button-up top layered with a light gray jacket under a black blazer that she left loose and unbuttoned. The blazer featured zipper pockets and enclosed buttons on the sleeves.

For this mom-inspired look, she didn’t wear any accessories as the collar of the button-up top covered her neck and revealed her wrists were bare.

Cuoco’s bangs were let loose as they wafted over her brows. The rest of the “Big Bang Theory” star’s blond hair flew over her shoulders in what seemed to be a purposely messy look.

The lower half of her attire took a different turn as she wore a pair of high-waisted jeans in faded color. The fit of the pants seemed almost boyfriend-inspired as both her button-up and denim had an oversized style. The straight-leg fit of the jeans ended around her ankle, as her white Nike sneakers did the rest of the work.

White sneakers are loved greatly for their versatility, complementing a range of outfits and occasions. They can dilute a loud outfit with cohesion. For this outfit, these sneakers did the opposite.

PHOTOS: See 50 Years of Nike Through TV, Film and Celebrities

Slip into white leather sneakers with these options.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Puma Carina Sneaker, $60

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Steve Madden Charlie Platform Sneaker, $75

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sam Edelman

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Ethyl Lace Up Sneaker, $100