Kaley Cuoco Serves Up ‘Goldie Hawn’ Inspiration in Bejeweled D&G Mini Dress With Gold Heels for Oscars Pre-Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kaley Cuoco posed for celebrity stylist Brad Goreski in a striking Dolce & Gabbana dress on Thursday ahead of the W Magazine Best Performances Oscar party in Los Angeles.

The TV star stood before a flowery background in the Instagram post giving “Goldie Hawn” vibes, according to Goreski’s caption.

Cuoco’s dreamy dress from Dolce & Gabbana featured crystals in all the colors of the rainbow. The short-sleeved dress was bejeweled and abstract. The hem of the dress, as well as the sleeves and neckline, are beaded intricately.

Each color and texture blended into the next, surrounded by paisley prints in light blue and pink, creating a whimsical look. The sparkling number is a great standalone piece, making accessories obsolete. A dress like this needs no introduction; it’s a bold take on a colorful ensemble with a safe and sweet silhouette that looks as if it were made for Cuoco.

Of course, a bold dress needs a bold set of heels. Goreski completed the outfit with a pair of golden peep-toe Le Silla shoes. The heels created a nice balance, playing off some of the gold within the dress.

Take a step into gold pumps.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

Buy Now: Schutz Altina Metallic Lizard Sandals, $118.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Vince Camuto Saprendra Sandal, $99.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: L’Autre Chose Gold Sandals, $277.

See Cuoco rock a yellow Gingham dress on set.