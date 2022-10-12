Kaitlyn Dever Pops in Lace Dior Dress & Slingback Pumps for ‘Seth Meyers’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kaitlyn Dever visited the set of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in New York City yesterday. The actress discussed what it was like starring alongside George Clooney and Julia Roberts in “Ticket to Paradise”, the costumes she had to wear to play Romeo’s ex in the film “Rosaline”, and her songwriting history with her sister with the talk show host.

For the interview, the actress wore an outfit by luxury designer Dior. Dever wore a silk lace turtleneck fitted top, paired with a black triangle bralette. She added a black high-waisted a-line skirt to the look. As for accessories, the actress kept it neutral with no jewelry for the look.

Actress Kaitlyn Dever during an interview with host Seth Meyers on October 11, 2022. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Dever finished her outfit with a glistening pair of Dior slingback pumps. The shoes were embroidered with black crystals and featured 4-inch heels, perfectly elevating her look. The pointed-toe silhouette had a J’Adior ribbon which was fastened with a flat bow.

The actress was styled by Ryan Hastings. The stylist has worked with several stars including Jennifer Aniston, Natalie Portman, and Blake Lively.

Actress Kaitlyn Dever arrives on October 11, 2022. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Aside from acting, the actress shares a love for the fashion industry as well. Dever was seen sitting front row at multiple fashion week events in the past couple of weeks, including Louis Vuitton and Michael Kors’ spring 2023 shows. Her shoe closet is filled with casual styles from Nike and Converse and luxury pumps from Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin.

