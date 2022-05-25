Kaia Gerber Gives Red Halter Dress Modern Twists With Strappy Sandals at ‘Elvis’ Premiere at Cannes Film Festival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Celebrities are pulling out all the stops for their looks during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. While we’ve seen a variation of form-fitting black gowns and embellished numbers, Kaia Gerber switched things up by today showcasing her take on the red statement dress.

The model attended the “Elvis” premiere to support her boyfriend Austin Butler, who plays Elvis in the new film. Gerber wore a red halter neck dress that had thin spaghetti straps and a delicate train that swept the floor as she walked.

Kaia Gerber arrives at the ‘Elvis’ premiere during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival in France on May 25, 2022. CREDIT: Venezia2020 / IPA / SplashNews.c

The daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber styled her hair in a romantic updo and let a few strands frame her face. To keep things simple, she accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a fresh no makeup look.

Completing her look was pair of black strappy sandals. The silhouette peeked out under her gown and featured a strap that ran across the toe and around the instep. Gerber wears pointed-toe pumps and sandals in similar shades, as well as metallic tones, by Christian Louboutin, Gianvito Rossi and Jimmy Choo at formal events.

Kaia Gerber arrives on the red carpet at the ‘Elvis’ premiere during the Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2022. CREDIT: Venezia 2020 / IPA / SplashNews.

The Cannes Film Festival celebrates and previews upcoming international films. Held annually on the French Riviera, this year’s festival, which runs May 17-28, will see a return to its standard live format for the first time since 2019 — though Russians with government ties have been banned from attending in solidarity with Ukraine during the ongoing war. On the starry front, the 2022 Festival will host more Hollywood-focused films than it has since 2019, where highly anticipated movies “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and “Armageddon Time” will be shown. Additionally, the prestigious Palm d’Or award, the Festival’s highest prize, will be judged by a jury led by actor Vincent Lindon.

