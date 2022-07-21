Donald Trump’s Granddaughter Kai Trump Wears Gold Glitter Heels at Ivana Trump’s Funeral

Ivana Trump was honored during a somber funeral on July 20, bringing her family together to memorialize her life and legacy. The 73-year-old died on July 14 after reportedly falling down the stairs of her Manhattan apartment, according to the medical examiner and officials. She was the ex-wife of Donald Trump and mother to Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka Trump.

(L-R): Kai Madison Trump, former U.S. President Donald Trump, former U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, Theo Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Luke Trump and Eric Trump are seen at the funeral of Ivana Trump on July 20, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

Many of Ivana’s grandchildren attended the ceremony to remember their grandmother, including her oldest grandchild, Kai Trump. The 15-year-old daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, attended the funeral wearing a high-neck black blouse with short flutter sleeves, light metallic pinstripe detailing and polka dot embroidery.

Kai wore the blouse tucked into a matching double-stacked black mini skirt with similar metallic pinstripe details. The teen wore heeled gold glitter sandals with the look, which featured a modest 2-inch rise and crossed straps at the ankles. She carried a mid-sized white leather shoulder bag.

(L-R): Kai Madison Trump, former U.S. President Donald Trump, former U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, Barron Trump, Theo Kushner and Ivanka Trump are seen at the funeral of Ivana Trump on July 20, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

While outside of the chapel, the teen was seen talking with her grandfather, former president Donald Trump, and standing nearby her father, mother and brothers.

While Kai may not be in the spotlight as often as her grandfather and parents, she has recently been gaining attention for her impressive golf skills. The teen is often spotted at Mar-a-Lago with her grandfather, recently winning a competition at the club against adult competitors.

During her life, Ivana Trump made a lasting mark on the fashion industry, notably rising to socialite status after meeting and marrying a young Donald Trump during her modeling days in the mid-’70s. After her marriage to Trump, Ivana quickly found her footing as a highly-regarded New York City socialite, becoming close with some of the biggest names in fashion. After she divorced Donald Trump in 1992, Ivana launched her own line of clothing, costume jewelry and cosmetics called Ivana Haute Couture and her own fashion and fragrance company called House of Ivana.