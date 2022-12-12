×
Kacey Musgraves Celebrates Teddy Bear Ball in Red Sequin Minidress & Matching Pumps With Santa Claus

By Tara Larson
Kacey Musgraves brought the holiday spirit for a good cause over the weekend. The “Slow Burn” singer attended the Teddy Bear Ball, an event created to raise funds for Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

To the event, Musgraves wore a red minidress. Her off-the-shoulder piece featured small sparkly embellishments throughout the dress. It also cinched in at the waist. Musgraves added a matching red beret to the look, plus a bold red lip color.

Musgraves poses with Santa Claus on her Instagram story on Dec. 11.
Musgraves poses with Santa Claus on her Instagram story on Dec. 11.
CREDIT: Instagram/Kacey Musgraves

The Grammy-winning artist added even more red to her look with a pair of cherry-colored pumps. Her heels featured a sharp pointed toe and thick block heels that reached at least 3 inches in height.

Musgraves attended the Teddy Bear Ball in 2021 as well, wearing another monochrome outfit. She donned a silver sequin minidress with a high neckline and 3/4 flowing sleeves. She added silver pointed-toe pumps from Mach & Mach, complete with a crystal bow along the toe and double straps around the ankle.

When it comes to shoes, cowboy boots are one of Musgraves‘ go-to styles; knee-high silhouettes are a favorite, like the custom brown Ralph Lauren pair she wore to the 2021 Met Gala. While performing at a music festival recently, she donned a pair of rubber Hunter rain boots. However, her repertoire often includes other styles, like Schutz mules and Gucci loafers. When off-duty, Musgraves prioritizes comfort, regularly wearing Freedom Moses sandals, Adidas slides and Nike sneakers.

