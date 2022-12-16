Kacey Musgraves Commands the Show in Black Mermaid Dress & Suede Pumps at American Express Platinum X Saks Concert

American Express Platinum and Saks hosted a one-night-only concert featuring six-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Kacey Musgraves at The Lot at Formosa in Los Angeles. For the occasion, the country star chose an all-black outfit with a classic silhouette.

Musgraves wore a plunging black dress with a mermaid tail hem and a bodycon fit. The daring dress was layered underneath a long black coat, which she shed once on stage.

Kacey Musgraves at Saks X American Express Platinum Concert private concert in Los Angeles on Dec. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Sydney Jackson/BFA.com

The singer carried a satin black mini bucket bag that was trimmed with lengthy tassels and featured a sparkling strap. The country singer wore her hair parted in cascading waves down the middle and popped on hoops that hid behind her hair.

Kacey Musgraves at Saks X American Express Platinum Concert private concert in Los Angeles on Dec. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Sydney Jackson/BFA.com

Kacey Musgraves at Saks X American Express Platinum Concert private concert in Los Angeles on Dec. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Sydney Jackson/BFA.com

As for footwear, Musgraves opted for a pair of black pointed-toe pumps to elevate her outfit. The footwear featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes, and a sturdy construction that offered her a more comfortable experience. The shoe style is a classic beloved by many celebrities because of its wearability and diverse nature, Musgraves included.

Kacey Musgraves at Saks X American Express Platinum Concert private concert in Los Angeles on Dec. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Sydney Jackson/BFA.com

When it comes to shoes, cowboy boots are one of Musgraves‘ go-to styles; knee-high silhouettes are a favorite, like the custom brown Ralph Lauren pair she wore to the 2021 Met Gala. However, her repertoire often includes other styles, like Schutz mules and Gucci loafers. When off-duty, Musgraves prioritizes comfort, regularly wearing Freedom Moses sandals, Adidas slides and Nike sneakers.

PHOTOS: Check out Kacey Musgraves chic style evolution.