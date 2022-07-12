Kacey Musgraves Gives the Canadian Tuxedo a Twist in Denim Corset Top and Matching Jeans

Kacey Musgraves styled double denim for her latest performance.

The “Slow Burn” singer took to the stage at Palomino Festival in Pasadena on Saturday. While she headlined, many other country and Americana artists like Willie Nelson, Jason Isbell, Orville Peck and more also performed at the festival over the weekend. While on stage, Musgraves took a spin on the infamous Canadian tuxedo, otherwise known as an all-denim look. She paired a medium wash denim corset top with matching high-waisted, baggy jeans. Each piece was covered in an acid-wash print giving the look a bit more interest. She added a necklace but otherwise kept her accessories to a minimum.

Musgraves performing at Palomino Festival in Pasadena on July 9. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The Grammy-winning artist added a pair of white boots that barely peeked out under her jeans to round off her stage look. Her shoes featured a pointed-toe silhouette and a thick, block heel that added at least 2 inches to her height.

Musgraves performing at Palomino Festival in Pasadena on July 9. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it comes to shoes, cowboy boots are one of Musgraves‘ go-to styles; knee-high silhouettes are a favorite, like the custom brown Ralph Lauren pair she wore to the 2021 Met Gala. While performing at another festival recently, she donned a pair of rubber Hunter rain boots. However, her repertoire often includes other styles, like Schutz mules and Gucci loafers. When off-duty, Musgraves prioritizes comfort, regularly wearing Freedom Moses sandals, Adidas slides and Nike sneakers.

