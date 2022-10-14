Kacey Musgraves Honors Texas With ‘Big Mum Energy’ in Her Favorite ‘Ugly Sandals’ at Homecoming Celebration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kacey Musgraves paid homage to her home state in a recent social media post. The Grammy-winning country singer posted to her Instagram story yesterday holding a Texas memento.

In her post, she appears in the photo holding a homecoming mum, a Lone Star state tradition that students make for their school’s homecoming festivities. Musgraves captioned her post, “big mum energy.”

Musgraves wore a white high-neck tank from Skims paired with high-waisted blue jeans from BDG. She also added a red baseball cap with the New York Yankees logo.

Musgraves showing off a homecoming mum on her Instagram story on Oct. 13. CREDIT: Instagram/Kacey Musgraves

The “Rainbow” singer completed her dressed-down look with a pair of “ugly sandals.” Her tan sandals featured two thick straps across the feet that used buckle closures. The Freedom Moses foam slides retail for $45.

“Ugly sandals” are marked by large straps and chunky construction, often prioritizing comfort and foot support over popular trends that don’t emphasize practicality. Contrary to the name, “ugly sandals” are actually a uniquely stylish choice of modern footwear, worn by celebrities and fashion influencers. Noted “ugly sandals” include ever-popular Birkenstocks.

Slides were trending over the summer, due to their easy wear and ability to quickly slip on and off. Many stars like Lori Harvey and Simone Biles have styled the shoe.

When it comes to shoes, cowboy boots are one of Musgraves‘ go-to styles; knee-high silhouettes are a favorite, like the custom brown Ralph Lauren pair she wore to the 2021 Met Gala. While performing at a music festival recently, she donned a pair of rubber Hunter rain boots. However, her repertoire often includes other styles, like Schutz mules and Gucci loafers. When off-duty, Musgraves prioritizes comfort, regularly wearing Freedom Moses sandals, Adidas slides and Nike sneakers.

