Kacey Musgraves’ Sparkling Bodycon Dragon Dress Elevates Hunter Wellies For Surprisingly Rainless Glastonbury Festival Performance

Kacey Musgraves gave rain boots a glam twist while performing at Glastonbury Festival in England on Sunday.

Kacey Musgraves performing at the Glastonbury Festival on June 26, 2022. CREDIT: AP

The star made a case for Wellington boots as concert gear. She stepped on stage in a glittery body on mini dress. The gown featured a straight neckline with thick straps as well as a black sparkly base and colorful dragon graphic-print detailing.

Kacey Musgraves performing at the Glastonbury Festival on June 26, 2022. CREDIT: AP

The “Rainbow” singer accessorized her ensemble with a pair of oversized gold hoop earrings, a gold chain bracelet and thick rings on her right hand.

Kacey Musgraves performing at the Glastonbury Festival on June 26, 2022. CREDIT: AP

The 33-year-old embraced festival culture with her footwear. She matched her formal look with a pair of classic black Hunter rain boots.

The rubber knee-high shoes featured the signature Hunter logo at the front, an adjustable side strap for a custom fit as well as a rounded roe and durable rubber sole.

Wellies are a popular choice for Glastonbury-goers due to the characteristically rainy summer weather.

The music festival returned this year from June 22-26 after having been cancelled since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Headlining acts included Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney. Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde, Fleetwood Mack and Haim were among the star studded lineup.

When it comes to shoes, Musgraves is no stranger to boot. Cowboy boots are one of Musgraves‘ go-to styles and knee-high silhouettes are a favorite. Musgraves has also been spotted sporting Schutz mules and Gucci loafers.

