Kacey Musgraves Goes Western in Brown Dress & Cowboy Boots at the Austin City Limits Stage

Kacey Musgraves dug into her Texas roots while performing at ACL.

The Grammy-winning singer hit the stage at Austin City Limits Festival on Sunday for her second weekend at the fest. She headlined alongside Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Lil Nas X and more. For her performance, Musgraves wore a sheer brown asymmetrical dress. The dress featured one long sleeve and one sleeveless side. The bottom hem also cascaded down one leg. Musgraves added a large brown and white pendant necklace to the outfit.

Musgraves performing at Austin City Limits music festival on Oct. 16. CREDIT: Erika Goldring/FilmMagic

The “Slow Burn” singer added a pair of white western boots to complete the look. Her Steve Madden Lasso boots reached Musgraves’ knees and featured a block heel that reached 3.75 inches. The style retails for $230 on Steve Madden’s website.

The lasso bone leather Boots by Steve Madden

When it comes to shoes, cowboy boots are one of Musgraves‘ go-to styles. She wore another white pair from Steve Madden the weekend prior at ACL with a red paisley matching set. She also hit a different festival earlier this year, wearing a pair of rubber Hunter rain boots during her performance.

Kacey Musgraves on stage at Austin City Limits music festival on Oct. 9. CREDIT: FilmMagic

When she takes a break from Western boots, Musgraves’ shoe repertoire also includes Schutz mules and Gucci loafers. On the red carpet and to other formal events, she’s worn heeled sandals and pointy pumps from Valentino, Moschino, Prada and more. When off-duty, Musgraves prioritizes comfort, regularly wearing Freedom Moses sandals, Adidas slides and Nike sneakers.

