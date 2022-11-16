Kaavia Union-Wade Matches Dad Dwayne Wade in Black Quilted Dress & Dr. Martens Boots at ‘Strange World’ Premiere

Kaavia Union-Wade hit the red carpet in style. The 4-year-old daughter of Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union attended the premiere of Disney’s “Strange World” on Tuesday in Los Angeles. She joined her parents for the event in a black and pink outfit.

Kaavia and her dad coordinated their looks for the premiere. She wore a black dress made up of a quilted material with a wrapped top and carried a bright pink top-handle bag with stud detailing. Dwayne donned a black suit to the event with a black turtleneck top under his double-breasted jacket. He also added a pop of pink with hot pink sneakers in the same shade as Kaavia’s purse.

Union attends the red carpet premiere of ‘Strange World’ in Los Angeles on Nov. 15. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

For her footwear, Kaavia added black combat boots. She wore leather lace-up boots from Dr. Martens, completed with black laces and the brand’s signature yellow stitching. The popular silhouette has been around for decades, growing in popularity in the 60s and 70s. Today, everyone from children like Kaavia to influencers and celebrities are seen in the style.

Wade attends the red carpet premiere of ‘Strange World’ in Los Angeles on Nov. 15. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Gabrielle joined in on the matching color theme of her husband and daughter. She wore a pink Valentino dress with a plunging neckline covered in floral appliques. She added pink platform shoes to the look. When it comes to her style, the actress tends to go for sleek, trendy and fresh pieces for both her clothing and her shoes.

Union attends the red carpet premiere of ‘Strange World’ in Los Angeles on Nov. 15. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

