Justine Skye Puts Sleek Finish on Lingerie with Hooded Cape & Studded Pumps at Doja Cat’s 27th Birthday Party

Justine Skye took an edgy approach to monochromatic dressing for Doja Cat’s 27th masquerade birthday in Los Angeles on Oct. 21. The celebration turned into a star-studded event as Kendall Jenner and Winnie Harlow also attended.

Skye stepped out in Victoria’s Secret So Obsessed Lace Teddy. Retailing for $90, the laced-lined teddy includes a silky memory fit padding, lifting technology, a foam-encased underwire for support and strappy leg silhouette. The “In My Bag” songstress teamed the one-piece garment with sheer stockings and a velvet cape. The piece included a hood and had ruffled details on the neck.

Justine Skye attends Doja Cat’s 27th birthday in Los Angeles on October 21, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of BACKGRID

Skye wore her locs in a half up, half down hairstyle and opted for soft glam and neutral glossy pout. To further elevate the moment, the “Grown-ish” actress added diamond cuff earrings and a thick choker necklace.

Completing Skye’s look was a set of black pumps. The silhouette featured a triangular pointed-toe that was outlined with studs and sat atop a thin stiletto heel. Pointy pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the suede construction proves both luxe and durable.

When it comes to fashion, Skye is known for being a red carpet fixture. She has a knack for pairing streetwear pieces with excessive prints and nostalgic accessories. For footwear, she tends to gravitate towards colorful shoes including, various boot styles, platform silhouettes, strappy sandals and pointy pumps.

The self-proclaimed purple unicorn has always described her style as “hood-chic” by taking inspiration from supermodel Naomi Campbell and rapper Foxy Brown. Along with her ultra-chic personal aesthetic, the “Collide” hitmaker has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry by collaborating with H&M.

