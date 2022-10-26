Justine Skye Soars In Chunky Platform Sandals & Ruffled Minidress with Sheer Tights for Bratz’s 21st Birthday Party

Justine Skye pulled out a towering set of Bratz-worthy platforms celebrating the doll line’s collaboration with fashion-favorite brand Cult Gaia — as well as its 21st anniversary. The event was at the legendary Goldstein House in Beverly Hills, Calif., and was co-hosted by Cult Gaia and socialite Anastasia Karanikolaou.

Skye looked stunning for the occasion, arriving at the celebration in a navy blue sweater minidress. The piece fell off-the-shoulder and included a small keyhole at the center and ruffled flap that ran along the bust line. She complemented the garment with sheer tights and carried her essentials in a studded black clutch.

(L-R) Justine Skye and Anastasia Karanikolaou at the Bratz 21st Birthday Party at Goldstein Residence in Beverly Hills on Oct. 22, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for Cult Gaia llc

The “In My Bag” songstress swept her long locs on the side and accessorized with a gold choker necklace and dainty drop earrings. To amp up the glam factor, Skye went with a soft smokey eye and glossy neutral pout.

Completing Skye’s look was a set of chunky platform sandals. The silhouette had a crisscross strap on the toe with a chunky outsole and a stacked block heel.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Justine Skye arrives at the Bratz 21st Birthday Party at Goldstein Residence in Beverly Hills on Oct. 22, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for Cult Gaia llc

When it comes to fashion, Skye is known for being a red carpet fixture. She has a knack for pairing streetwear pieces with excessive prints and nostalgic accessories. For footwear, she tends to gravitate towards colorful shoes including, various boot styles, platform silhouettes, strappy sandals and pointy pumps.

The self-proclaimed purple unicorn has always described her style as “hood-chic” by taking inspiration from supermodel Naomi Campbell and rapper Foxy Brown. Along with her ultra-chic personal aesthetic, the “Collide” hitmaker has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry by collaborating with H&M.

