Justine Skye Serves Denim Y2K Style In Maxi Dress & Towering Heels at Acne Studios’ Paris Fashion Week Show

Justine Skye took inspiration from the early aughts while attending the Acne Studios womenswear spring 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28.

Skye was dressed in denim for the fashion show. The “In My Bag” songstress wore a sleeveless denim maxi dress that featured patches throughout and had a baggy bodice with distressed detailing on the subtle train.

Justine Skye arrives at Acne Studios womenswear spring 2023 show as a part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2022. CREDIT: Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Justine Skye attends the Acne Studio spring 2023 womenswear show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2022 in Paris, France. CREDIT: WireImage for Acne Studio

Adding edgy elements to the look, the “Grown-ish” star complemented her dress with a black belt that slung from her waist and continued to accessorize with a statement silver choker necklace. Skye styled her hair in long jumbo knotless braids and rounded out the look with a glossy vampy lip.

Giving her ensemble a striking boost, the musician slipped into a towering set of platform sandals. The silhouette had a double strap across the toe and was set on a stacked wooden block heel.

Justine Skye arrives at Acne Studios womenswear spring 2023 show as a part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2022. CREDIT: GC Images

Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the final Week of the Spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day-long event features an array of runway shows and presentations from top luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, Giambattista Valli and Chanel. The occasion also serves as a platform for independent brands, including Calvin Luo, Vaquera, Koche, Undercover and Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The event will notably host the first Issey Miyake fashion show since the late designer’s passing in August.

