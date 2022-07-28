Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Go Super-Yachting in Smart Off-Duty Outfits in Italy

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel recently landed in Italy to enjoy a relaxing super-yacht vacation, and the couple is embracing their individual off-duty styles in the Sardinia sun.

Pictured with his arms outstretched on the epic yacht, Timberlake wore a vintage ’90s Iggy Pop shirt featuring black and white comic book-like imagery. The rare vintage shirt, which goes for hundreds online, was first released in time with the artist’s ninth studio release, “Brick by Brick.” The 41-year-old singer wore the bold band tee with black shorts and a pair of aviator sunglasses.

Justin Timberlake on a yacht in Sardinia, Italy. CREDIT: Ciao Pix / SplashNews.com

To join her husband, Biel wore a crisp white button-up shirt with ruffle cuffs, which the star tied into a crop top. Biel wore a red bikini top underneath, pairing the look with distressed high-waited denim cutoffs with a bleached ombre hem and bleach spots.

Both Biel and Timberlake’s shoe choices were hidden.

Jessica Biel on a yacht in Sardinia, Italy. CREDIT: Ciao Pix / SplashNews.com

Biel wore her hair in a high bun, accessorizing with two gold necklaces, small gold hoop earrings and a green beaded anklet. The 40-year-old actress also wore a pair of large black statement sunglasses with the look.

Timberlake and Biel have had a very fashionable summer so far, most notably making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week in late June. The pair first attended the Louis Vuttion show while in Paris, with Biel wearing a structured printed top with a pinafore overlay, black fringe mini skirt and heeled combat boots.

Timberlake wore an orange and blue geometric patterned shirt paired with grey wide-leg pants with a zig-zag hem and fresh white sneakers for the event. The couple then attended the Dior menswear show with Biel wearing a white short-sleeve button-up with tan cargo pants and Dior’s classic black slingback heels. Timberlake wore baby blue trousers paired with a matching geometric shirt, an oversized gray jacket and gray lug sole boots. The pair rounded out the trip at the Kenzo menswear 2023 show, where Biel wore a wavy gingham suit while Timberlake modeled a green Kenzo jacket with an elephant graphic.

