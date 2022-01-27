Justin and Hailey Bieber Go Casual-Chic in Brown Leather Jacket, Baggy Khaki Trousers and Balenciaga Shoes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Hailey and Justin Bieber show how to elevate casual wear.

The model and the musician were spotted while out and about in West Hollywood, Calif., yesterday. For Justin’s outfit, he wore a white fitted hoodie paired with a black flowy T-shirt. On the lower half, he slipped on a pair of baggy cargo pants. He accessorized with a black and white printed ski mask and sleek black sunglasses. For Hailey’s getup, she opted for a brown leather jacket that featured a cream fuzzy lining coordinated with a white crop top and slouchy white trousers. She accessorized with a red Balenciaga handbag.

Justin and Hailey Bieber out and about in West Hollywood, Calif., while wearing Balenciaga footwear on Jan. 27, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

When it came down to the shoes, Justin popped on a pair of black Balenciaga x Crocs boots, and Hailey slipped her feet into a pair of multicolored Runner Sneakers from Balenciaga. This is not the first time that Hailey has worn this pair of shoes, and in another look, she shows how functional the shoe really is. The rainbow Runner sneakers are available for $1,150 at Bloomingdales.com; the boot is available for $580 at Selfridges.com.

CREDIT: Bloomingdale's

CREDIT: Selfridges

Hailey is a model and actress who has a distinct and fashion-forward aesthetic that prompts her to follow some of the most current trends. For example, on her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing oversized tailoring and oversized pants that help Bieber create her own looks.

Justin, as of late, has been wearing a lot of popular silhouettes like printed bucket hats and sleek sunglasses that all feel very modern while also aligning with Bieber’s aesthetic of loose-fitting outerwear and pants. Bieber is also a fan of effervescent prints that elevate his stylish ensembles.

