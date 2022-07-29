Jurnee Smollett Brings Rockstar Energy in Sequin Vest With Voluminous Trousers & Leather Sandals at Louis Vuitton’s Exhibition Celebration

Jurnee Smollett brought a sleek edge to the opening of Louis Vuitton’s 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Thursday. Louis Vuitton hosted bi-costal celebrations to celebrate major activations for the Maison in both Beverly Hills and the Hamptons.

The multi-room exhibition features 200 of today’s most innovative visionaries – including artists, athletes, actors, designers, and scientists – each of whom designed their own homage to the classic Louis Vuitton trunk to celebrate the 200th birthday of the Maison’s eponymous founder. The event turned into a star-studded affair as it hosted several famous guests including Jaden Smith, Emma Chamberlin, Nina Dobrev, Ava DuVernay and many more.

Jurnee Smollett attends the opening celebration of Louis Vuitton’s 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in Beverly Hills, CA on July 28, 2022.

Jurnee Smollett at the opening celebration of Louis Vuitton’s 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in Beverly Hills, CA on July 28, 2022. CREDIT: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Smollett showed up and showed out for the celebration, looking effortlessly stylish in a black vest. The double-breasted silhouette was complete with wide lapels that was outlined with silver sequins and had a pointy hemline. She wore the light-weight separate with a white crop top and voluminous trousers.

The “Lovecraft Country” actress parted her hair on the side and styled it straight. She accessorized with simple stud earrings and carried a white square handbag.

Jurnee Smollett at the opening celebration of Louis Vuitton’s 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in Beverly Hills, CA on July 28, 2022. CREDIT: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Smollett rounded out the stylish ensemble with black sandals. The leather silhouette featured a wide strap across the toe and sat atop a pointy heel. Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-lilke styles, lace up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the summer.

PHOTOS: See more celeb arrivals at Celeb Arrivals at Louis Vuitton’s 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries Exhibition