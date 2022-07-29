×
Jurnee Smollett Embodies the ’90s in Baby Pink Set and Black Platform Combat Boots at Versace Party

By Amina Ayoud
Versace Men's Spring-Summer 2023
Versace Men’s Spring-Summer 2023
Versace Men’s Spring-Summer 2023
Versace Men’s Spring-Summer 2023
Jurnee Smollett celebrated the highly-anticipated release of Versace’s new sneakers with Dazed.

Dazed and Versace revamped a warehouse in Echo Park on July 27, with both brands welcoming guests to a new venue dramatically transformed by lighting, haze, and the iconic Versace Medusa head. The motif was projected floor to ceiling on the facade of the building and throughout the space.

A bespoke mirrored fixture showcased the brand new Odissea sneaker, while the acclaimed visual artist Robb Ross programmed a retro futuristic light installation that hung above the dance floor creating a high-impact atmosphere like that of the new Odissea sneaker. The night was soundtracked by a stellar line-up of DJs, which included Heron Preston, Siobhan Bell and BAE BAE.

Jurnee Smollett at the Dazed and Versace Odiessea sneaker launch party on July 27, 2022 in Echo Park.
CREDIT: SYDNEY JACKSON
CREDIT: SYDNEY JACKSON

Smollett was one of many stars in attendance that night including Cole Sprouse, Soho Joo Park, and Normani. Smollett wore a baby pink set embellished on the front and back with ruching. The top was a straight across mock-neck and sleeveless. The back of the cropped top was closed with a zipper, the hardware practically engulfed in a dainty lettuce hem stitched to either side. The maxi skirt was similar to the top in the front and back, closing with a golden zipper.

The 9’0s are back in a big way and this ensemble further proves that point thanks to the low-waisted skirt moment, complete with an exposed black thong.

CREDIT: SYDNEY JACKSON

Smollett wore chunky black platform combat boots that gave off an essence of grunge. The shoes are a bold choice for sure, but Smollett wears the outfit without issue, conquering challenging colors and extreme footwear like a pro.

CREDIT: SYDNEY JACKSON

See all the looks from the 2023 Versace menswear collection.

