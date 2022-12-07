Jurnee Smollett Blooms in Sheer Pink Floral Dress & Pointy Pumps at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala

Jurnee Smollett hit the red carpet at The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Gala today in Los Angeles. The “Birds of Prey” star exuded elegance in a stand-out floral dress and sharp black pumps that offered Smollett’s ensemble a classic addition.

Smollett’s look was a lengthy bodycon style made of a peachy pink sheer fabric sporting an embroidered blooming floral print interwoven with iridescent sequins. The dress featured a black sequin trim that lined the bodice, the sparkling embellishments transitioning into delicately draped shoulder straps that sparkled when they caught the light just right.

Jurnee Smollett attends The Hollywood Reporter 2022 Power 100 Women in Entertainment presented by Lifetime at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 07, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

As for accessories, Smollett popped on dainty golden rings on every other finger, amping up the shine. Her hair was parted in the middle and curled at the ends while her makeup was simple, punctuated with a bold red lip.

Opting for a sharp addition to her ensemble, Smollett wore a pair of black pointed-toe pumps with a glossy patent leather finish. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches in height, triangular toes, and a sturdy construction that offered the “Full House” actress a more comfortable experience. The shoe style is an endlessly versatile classic, often featuring whimsical adornments and varying heel heights, beloved by many top celebrities, Smollett included.

Jurnee Smollett attends The Hollywood Reporter 2022 Power 100 Women in Entertainment presented by Lifetime at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 07, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Hollywood Gala celebrates the top women in the entertainment industry. This year’s event, held in Los Angeles, is presented by Lifetime and includes a keynote from Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. During the occasion, Charlize Theron will be honored with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award, and Issa Rae will be awarded with the Equity in Entertainment Award. The event also includes numerous star guests and presenters, including Kim Kardashian, Margot Robbie, Janelle Monae, Jamie Lee Curtis and Yvonne Orji.

