×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jurnee Smollett Brings Warrior Glamour in Mettalic Top & Knee-High Boots to Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week Show

By Melody Rivera
Melody Rivera

Melody Rivera

More Stories By Melody

View All

Jurnee Smollett wore a fierce ensemble to the Louis Vuitton spring 2023 show yesterday, during Paris Fashion Week.

Smollett wore a structured top with an asymmetrical pattern of silver, gold, and black panels. The metallic battle-like piece was created by Nicolas Ghesquiere for Louis Vuitton’s cruise 2023 couture collection. She paired it with a black belt with silver detailing accentuating her waist. The actress added a pair of cream textured parachute pants with a deconstructed black leather skirt laying on top of the pants.

Celebrities attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France. 04 Oct 2022 Pictured: Jurnee Smollett. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA904296_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jurnee Smollett attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 04, 2022 in Paris.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA
Smollett slipped into a pair of knee-high black leather boots with square heels. Knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Related

Naomi Campbell Delivers Futuristic Street Style In Metallic Trench Coat & Sparkling Boots at Beyoncé's Tiffany & Co. Paris Fashion Week Party

What Went Wrong at Paris Fashion Week

Chanel Put a Provocative Twist on Its Classic Shoe For Spring Summer 2023

To match her skirt and boots, the actress opted for a solid black handbag with gold accents. The leather piece is the Lous Vuitton’s Capucines MM. She completed the look with white gold drop earrings and a pair of gold-rimmed sunglasses from the fashion brand. The gold-linked eyepiece is the My LV Chain Pilot sunglasses. The actress worked with Alexandra Mandelkorn to put this stunning look together.

Celebrities attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France. 04 Oct 2022 Pictured: Jurnee Smollett. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA904296_021.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jurnee Smollett attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 04, 2022 in Paris.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA
Smollett kept her dark brown hair in a sleek style cascading down her back. Her minimal makeup featured a mauve lip. Her glamorous look was put together by hair stylist Mitchell Cantrell and makeup artist Vincent Oquendo. The two have worked on many stars including Paris Jackson, Kat Graham, and Joey King.

This is one of the very last shows of Paris Fashion Week and the entire Spring 2023 fashion season. Other stars attended the Louis Vuitton runway show including Janet Jackson, Maude Apatow, and Gemma Chan. There have been many top luxury brands that debuted their collections in Paris including Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Chanel, and Saint Laurent.

PHOTOS: Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2023 Collection at Paris Fashion Week

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad