Jurnee Smollett Brings Warrior Glamour in Mettalic Top & Knee-High Boots to Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Jurnee Smollett wore a fierce ensemble to the Louis Vuitton spring 2023 show yesterday, during Paris Fashion Week.

Smollett wore a structured top with an asymmetrical pattern of silver, gold, and black panels. The metallic battle-like piece was created by Nicolas Ghesquiere for Louis Vuitton’s cruise 2023 couture collection. She paired it with a black belt with silver detailing accentuating her waist. The actress added a pair of cream textured parachute pants with a deconstructed black leather skirt laying on top of the pants.

Jurnee Smollett attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 04, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA Smollett slipped into a pair of knee-high black leather boots with square heels. Knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

To match her skirt and boots, the actress opted for a solid black handbag with gold accents. The leather piece is the Lous Vuitton’s Capucines MM. She completed the look with white gold drop earrings and a pair of gold-rimmed sunglasses from the fashion brand. The gold-linked eyepiece is the My LV Chain Pilot sunglasses. The actress worked with Alexandra Mandelkorn to put this stunning look together.

Jurnee Smollett attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 04, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA Smollett kept her dark brown hair in a sleek style cascading down her back. Her minimal makeup featured a mauve lip. Her glamorous look was put together by hair stylist Mitchell Cantrell and makeup artist Vincent Oquendo. The two have worked on many stars including Paris Jackson, Kat Graham, and Joey King.

This is one of the very last shows of Paris Fashion Week and the entire Spring 2023 fashion season. Other stars attended the Louis Vuitton runway show including Janet Jackson, Maude Apatow, and Gemma Chan. There have been many top luxury brands that debuted their collections in Paris including Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Chanel, and Saint Laurent.

