Jurnee Smollett Masters Barbiecore Trend in Slit Skirt & Thigh-High Boots at FWRD and David Koma’s Intimate Dinner

Jurnee Smollett joined David Koma on Thursday night to celebrate the launch of his first exclusive collection for FWRD. The luxury online retailer hosted an intimate dinner to celebrate the partnership and his return to the West Coast after three years.

The former “Full House” actress wore a bright pink monochrome ensemble embracing the Barbiecore trend. Smollett’s tube top peeked through her sheer knit sweater. She paired the top with a fitted midi skirt that featured a high slit which was detailed with ruffled lining that cascaded to the floor.

Jurnee Smollett at FWRD and David Koma Intimate Dinner in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: BFA

To accessorize, Smollett added a set of multi-toned rings with a gold rope chain that sat slightly higher than a silver rope chain.

The actress completed the look as she slipped into a pair of thigh-high boots. The fitted boots featured a metallic cap toe. The heel of her shoes was hidden but from the structure of the boot, it seems to be a stiletto heel reaching about 3 inches.

Smollett styled her dark brown hair into beach waves with her minimal makeup featuring a soft eye look and a light mauve lip.

Thuso Mbedu, Madison Pettis, Jurnee Smollett, David Koma, Raissa Gerona, Ryan Destiny, Abigail Cowen CREDIT: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Ryan Destiny, David Koma, Jurnee Smollett CREDIT: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Other notable stars were in attendance to the private dinner including Madison Pettis, Ryan Destiny, Thuso Mbedu, and Abigail Cowen. The designer’s capsule knitwear collection is filled with sculptural mini and statement maxi dresses in vibrant hues of blue, pink, and black.

