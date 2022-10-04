Jurnee Smollett Dances in Black Velvet Outfit with Pointy Heels to Celebrate Her Birthday

Jurnee Smollett shared an Instagram video from her birthday thanking fans for the birthday wishes, and dancing to Beyonce’s “Virgo.” “I feel so blessed to be surrounded by so much love,” the star of the new Netflix film “Lou” wrote.

The actress, whose birthday was on Oct.1, celebrated in a black velvet waistcoat from Etro. The embroidered top, detailed with bead and sequin embellishments, comes straight out of the fall 2022 fashion show collection. Its unique cutouts and craftsmanship were the perfect pairing for Smollett’s edgy but chic style.

On bottom, the “Full House” alum wore a pair of flared Etro pants from the same fashion show collection. The velvet pants are confirmed birthday dance proof as seen from Smollett’s Instagram post. The subtle paisley pattern on the trousers is a signature Etro style.

In her post, the birthday girl attributed her jewelry to Melinda Maria and KatKim. She is wearing layered necklaces, dainty earrings and rings. Smollett’s make-up artist Emily Cheng, who has worked with many luxury brands including Dior and YSL, did a clean ‘no-makeup’ make-up look on the actress. Her hair was done by Emmy-nominated hairstylist Marcia Hamilton.

The “Lovecraft Country” actress completed the fierce all-black look with a sharp pointed-toe pair of Hardot pumps. The pointed-toe pump has been a go-to for the actress in recent events and premieres. The pumps were sleek and displayed Hardot’s signature gold metal accessories on the back of the heel.

Smollett has been working with The Wall Group stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn for many of her recent looks. Mandelkorn styled the actress for her appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” her premiere for “Lou” and her campaign with Only Natural Diamonds.

