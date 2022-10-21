Jurnee Smollett Puts Glamorous Touch on Sequin Miniskirt with Shiny Mary Jane Heels at Chanel’s 90th Anniversary Dinner

Jurnee Smollett pulled out preppy pieces to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Chanel’s 1932 high jewelry collection. The event was held at The Lot at Formosa in Los Angeles yesterday night.

Smollett looked stunning for the occasion, appearing on the scene in a black cropped sweater. The lightweight separate had a round neckline, slightly pointed shoulder pads, long bell sleeves, and buttons that ran along the center. The Emmy-nominated actress teamed the top with a black and white sequin miniskirt. The printed piece featured a thick black waistband and hemline as well as small side slant pockets.

Jurnee Smollett attends a Chanel dinner to celebrate the 90th Anniversary of Gabrielle Chanel’s 1932 High Jewelry Collection at The Lot at Formosa on Oct. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Smollett gave a nod to the ’60s with her voluminous bob, which she parted on the side and curled on the ends. The “Lovecraft Country” star went with soft makeup and a neutral pout. To place more emphasis on her look, she simply accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a small black quilted Chanel handbag.

When it came down to the shoes, Smollett tied her outfit together with a pair of black Mary Jane heels. The silhouette had an almond-shaped toe and a thin strap around the ankle.

Mary Janes have become one of the top footwear trends this year, following a return of admiration for academic and vintage style. Many brands like Steve Madden and Sam Edelman have added their own modern twist on the shoe recently. While others have approached the silhouette in different ways, emphasizing its signature preppy front strap across numerous pumps and loafers.

Jurnee Smollett attends the CHANEL dinner to celebrate the 1932 High Jewelry Collection on Oct. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

