BTS’ Jungkook Sparkles While Dancing at FIFA World Cup Stage In Glittering Bomber Jacket & Boots for Qatar Opening Ceremony

Jungkook burned up the stage during the opening ceremony prior to the star of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The kickoff begins with the Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador. Held at Al Bayt Stadium tonight in Al Khor, Qatar, the BTS member’s performance and all-black was show-stopping.
The “Run BTS” singer wore a black tee that he layered underneath a sparkling, boxy black bomber jacket. The lax styling was carried down to his trousers, which were a black high-waisted style made of a breezy fabric in a baggy fit that allowed the star ample mobility to dance.
Going grunge, Jungkook wore silver studs in his ears and a faux lip cuff that punctuated his “bad boy” persona. Like his accessories, the South Korean vocalist’s black hair was styled in a shaggy face-framing cut.
On his feet, the K-Pop sensation danced the night away in a pair of shiny lug sole boots with rounded toes and platform-style soles. The Louis Vuitton global ambassador’s shoes gave the ensemble a grungy vibe, contrasting the streetwear nature of his clothing.
Lug sole shoes are marked by their thick, rubber soles designed for increased traction, making them a perfect style for performances.
Composed of seven members — Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Kim Seok-jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope — BTS is the current top K-pop group in the world. The band often coordinates outfits ranging from casual separates to suiting, both onstage and off.
When it comes to footwear, the singers’ unified shoes range from boots to sneakers — though they’re always coordinated through color, silhouette and tone. Aside from wearing stylish outfits, the group members are also rising stars in the international fashion scene, having been outfitted for their 2019 State de France concert by Dior and becoming global brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton in 2021.
