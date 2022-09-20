Juliette Lewis Brings Out Her Best Poses In New Bra Campaign for Kim Kardashian’s Skims

Juliette Lewis had a standout fashion moment modeling the new Skims bra collection.

The 49-year-old actress showcased her collaboration with the brand on Instagram. Lewis looked as comfortable as ever wearing the line’s Naked Scoop Tank bra in the color sand. She paired the bra with the brand’s Fit Everybody Boy short and Fits Everybody legging.

Lewis kept her luscious dark brown hair down in a sleek look cascading down her back. She kept her makeup minimal with a soft eye look and a pink lip. Her makeup was created by makeup artist Su Naeem and hairstylist Paul Norton. Her glam team has worked with stars alike Nikki Bella, Demi Lovato, and Constance Marie.

The actress had so much fun shooting the campaign. She captioned her Skims bra Instagram post, “How do ya like the new Skims Bras campaign??”

During the campaign video, Lewis said the bra collection is “perfect.” The actress said she always feels active and she’s currently in her athletic wear phase so this might be her new uniform. Lewis shared that she used to want a curvy figure but as she has gotten older, she has grown to love her body. The actress said this is one of her favorite brands.

This will be the first time Kim Kardashian’s Skims will be launching a bra collection. The campaign’s vision was captured by artist Vanessa Beecroft and her sculptures. Other notable stars like Brooke Shields, Chelsea Handler and Becky G also modeled the new line. There will be ten styles to choose from all varying in material and support. The shapewear company’s line will feature nine shades of nude with sizes ranging from 32A -44D. The new line will launch Tuesday, September 27 at 9 AM PT only at skims.com.