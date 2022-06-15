Julianne Moore Serves Sophisticated Style in White Collar Shirt Dress & Pointy Pumps at Tory Burch Embrace Ambition Summit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The Tory Burch Foundation hosted its third Embrace Ambition Summit: Confronting Stereotypes and Creating New Norms in New York City on Tuesday night. The event, presented by Bank of America, was held at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall.

The daylong forum questioned and addressed the most pressing issues facing women and marginalized people today and included inspiring presentations, conversations, personal storytelling and performances by noted people in business, entertainment, culture, sports and politics.

Julianne Moore joined Tory Burch as one of the event’s speakers as well as, Mindy Kaling, Dolores Huerta, Billie Jean King, Eva Chen and Heather Booth. For the keynote conversation, the two-time Golden Globe winner called out gun violence as an urgent public health crisis.

(L-R) Tory Burch and Julianne Moore at the 2022 Embrace Ambition Summit, hosted by the Tory Burch Foundation at Lincoln Center on June 14, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Tory Burch

Moore was stylishly dressed for the occasion wearing a Fall/Winter 2022 Round Collar Velvet Shirt Dress by Tory Burch. The dress offered a sophisticated feel due to its sharp white collar, button accents and slightly ruffled hemline. To place more emphasis on her look, the “Hannibal” star parted her hair in the middle and opted for minimal makeup and accessories.

As for footwear, “The Woman in the Window” actress slipped into a pair of pointy white pumps. The shoe style featured a sharp elongated pointed-toe, an extended topline and a small black heel. Pointy pumps remain as one of the most popular and timeless shoe styles due to its luxe and durable construction.

Julianne Moore attends the 2022 Embrace Ambition Summit, hosted by the Tory Burch Foundation at Lincoln Center on June 14, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Tory Burch

Moore might be known for her casual off-duty looks, but she always shows up and shows out on red carpets. The Emmy Award winner typically rocks glam gowns from designers like Chanel and Balenciaga as well as towering stilettos.

