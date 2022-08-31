Julianne Moore Delivers Fireworks to the Venice Film Festival in Sparkly Tulle Cape Gown and Platforms

Julianne Moore sure knows how to make an entrance.

The Academy Award-winning actress hit the red carpet ahead of the “White Noise” premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy. To the event, Moore brought her A-game. Styled by Kate Young, the star wore a sparkly black dress from Valentino. The dress featured tulle overlay on top of a black bodysuit. Moore wore a coordinating floor-length cape and accessorized the chic look with large drop earrings, a chunky bracelet and rings.

Moore attends the “White Noise” and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Staff

Moore added a pair of towering shoes to finish off her red carpet look that was barely visible under her dress. She wore black platform heels with an ankle strap as well as a thick strap across the toes. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Moore attends the “White Noise” and opening ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Staff

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from August 31—September 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

While the 2022 festival just began, click here to see the best looks from the 2021 Venice Film Festival.