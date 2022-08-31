Julianne Moore Looks Glamorous In Polka Dot Alaïa Dress for Cocktail Party at the Venice Film Festival

Julianne Moore had a standout fashion moment while attending a pre-festival cocktail party at the Venice Film Festival in Italy.

Before the actress takes on her role as the jury president of the Venice Film Festival, Moore slipped on an strapless long dress featuring a black and yellow polka dot pattern and a sweetheart neckline for the Variety-Hotel Danieli pre-festival cocktail party. The piece was made by Alaïa.

Jury president Julianne Moore is seen ahead of the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

Moore paired the outfit with an open toe black sandal with five small black straps buckled down by crystal embezzled rings.

The actress accessorized with gold and black bracelets and hoops from the Monica Vinader x Kate Young collection. Stylists Kate Young and Sean Gyuyen brought this whole look together. Both of these artists have worked on many other stars like Selena Gomez, Dakota Johnson, and Jennifer Lawrence.

Related Julianne Moore Delivers Fireworks to the Venice Film Festival in Sparkly Tulle Cape Gown and Platforms Oprah Winfrey Goes Summer-Chic in All-White Look for Ava Duvernay's 50th Birthday in Maui Tessa Thompson Models Armani Privé Couture & Strap Stilettos at the Venice Film Festival Screening of 'White Noise'

Jury president Julianne Moore is seen ahead of the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

The fiery redhead wore her hair down in a straight, sleek look with her hair tucked down behind her shoulders. Her makeup was kept subtle with light eye makeup and a soft pink lip. Her glam look was created by hairstylist Halley Brisker and makeup artist Kay Montano.

Jury president Julianne Moore is seen ahead of the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

As the president of the jury Moore will be awarding the event’s highest honor, the Golden Lion award for Best Film, as well as other official awards throughout the festival.

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from August 31—September 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

PHOTOS: Alaïa Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear Collection