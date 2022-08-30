Julianne Moore Arrives In Italy Wearing All Gucci For the 79th Venice International Film Festival

Julianne Moore had a Gucci moment while arriving in Venice, Italy for the 79th Annual International Film Festival.

The actress wore a white crew neck t-shirt underneath a Gucci open navy blue blazer with a pair of straight blue jeans. She slipped on black leather loafers featuring a gold buckle on the top. Moore accessorized with all Gucci pieces.

Julianne Moore is seen ahead of the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

The actress is holding the Ophidia GG carry-on duffle on one side with a matching crossbody on the other featuring a red and black strap. Moore added a finishing touch of Gucci oversized cat-eye sunglasses to complete the look.

The natural redhead sported a simple sleek hairstyle and embraced her skin with a bare face.

Julianne Moore is seen ahead of the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

Moore attended the festival as this year’s president of the jury. With this role, she will be awarding the event’s highest honor, the Golden Lion award for Best Film, as well as other official awards throughout the festival. All of the films will be screened at the Palazzo del Cinema on the Lungomare Marconi. Other stars attending the event are actress Jodie Turner-Smith and Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio.

The 61-year-old actress’s go-to style is simplistic and chic. Moore rocks a jean moment anytime she gets the chance but is always dressed to the nines when attending a red carpet event. She loves a comfortable sandal in the summer and booties in the colder months. The actress loves a neutral tone for any occasion but is also never afraid of wearing a pattern from time to time.

The 79th Venice International Film Festival is organized by La Biennale di Venezia and directed by Alberto Barbera. The main goal of the festival is to raise awareness and promote international cinema in all forms in the spirit of freedom and dialogue. It will take place at Venice Lido from 31 August to 10 September 2022.

