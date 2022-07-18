Julianne Moore Goes Casual-Chic In Mom Jeans, Polka Dot Top & Platform Sandals for ‘Far From Heaven’ 20th Anniversary Screening

Julianne Moore was casual-chic yesterday in Los Angeles while attending the Outfest LGBTQ+ Film Festival for a special 20th anniversary screening of Todd Haynes’ masterpiece film, “Far from Heaven.” Moore had a leading role in the 2002 drama, which follows a husband and wife as they are faced with choices that not only create a gossip mil for the entire community, but also change their lives forever.

The Academy Award winner kept her look simple and comfortable for the highly-anticipated event. Moore posed on the red carpet in a black blouse that featured white polka dots. She teamed her top with high-waist baggy denim jeans and accessorized with a gold choker necklace.

Julianne Moore at Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival special 20th anniversary screening of Todd Haynes’ masterpiece film “Far from Heaven” in Los Angeles on July 17, 2022. CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Julianne Moore, Todd Haynes and Christine Vachon arriving to Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival special 20th anniversary screening of Todd Haynes’ film “Far from Heaven” held at the Directors Guild Theatre in Los Angeles on July 17, 2022. CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

The “Still Alice” actress parted her gorgeous ginger tresses in the middle and styled the ends in beach waves. For glam, Moore went with a soft, sultry smokey eye and a matte pink pout.

When it came down to footwear, she boosted her height with black open-toed platform sandals. The shoe style had a criss cross design on the toe and chunky outsole. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Julianne Moore at Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival special 20th anniversary screening of Todd Haynes’ masterpiece film “Far from Heaven” in Los Angeles on July 17, 2022. CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Moore might be known for her casual off-duty looks, however she has easily become a red carpet fixture over the years. Moore usually steps onto the scene in glam gowns from designers like Chanel and Balenciaga.

